The Advertiser: Court hears 12 witnesses in proceeding to remove judge from more than 300 cases

(The Advertiser) – (12/11/19) About a dozen witnesses were called to testify Tuesday in day two of the proceedings to recuse a black Louisiana judge from more than 300 cases.

It was the second day of the hearing on the requests to remove 16th Judicial Circuit Judge Lori Landry from criminal cases assigned to her. The motions were filed by 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé, who has argued she is biased, unfair and hostile toward his prosecutors and others.

Judge Lori Landry. (Photo: 16th Judicial District Court)

The hearings could take all week, though the judge overseeing the proceedings, retired Rapides Parish Judge Harry F. Randow, has expressed optimism it will be completed sooner, The Advertiser reported.

Landry has accused the district attorney’s office of incarcerating African Americans more harshly and at a higher rate than others, according to the motion filed by prosecutors in hundreds of cases. The judge has suggested prosecutors have improper motivations and engage in “trickery.”

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.

