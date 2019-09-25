Teachers union backs 6 NWLA candidates in Louisiana Senate, House races

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (9/24/19) Louisiana’s largest teachers’ union has released its endorsements for the upcoming October election, and several candidates from the northwest region are on the list.

According to a statement released Tuesday morning by the Louisiana Federation of Teachers and School Employees, 74 candidates have been selected from around the state who have each demonstrated their commitment to supporting public education issues which influence schools, teachers, and students.

The teachers’ union did not endorse anyone in the BESE District 4 race to represent Caddo and Bossier parishes, where Republican Tony Davis is running unopposed.

In the governor’s race, the LFT endorsed Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards. Six candidates seeking to represent parts of NWLA in the Louisiana legislature have also been endorsed.

State Senate:

29th District – Jay Luneau (Bienville Parish)

36th District – Ryan E. Gatti (Bienville Parish & Bossier Parish)

38th District – John Milkovich (Caddo Parish & Desoto Parish)

39th District – Gregory Tarver (Caddo Parish)

State House of Representatives:

1st District – Randall Liles (Shreveport)

5th District – Brian A. Salvatore (Shreveport)

Larry Carter, the President of LFT, says the organization is not concerned with each candidates’ party choice, but they are more focused on the commitment each candidate has when it comes to public education.

“LFT’s only priority when endorsing candidates is whether or not they will support the work our members do every day in Louisiana Public Schools. We aren’t concerned about Democrat or Republican, only their commitment to public education.”

“We have to ask: will this candidate uphold the values of public education and ensure every school is the best it can be? I think that this year we have some great candidates who can really make a difference in our children’s future,” Carter added.

LFT says they are state’s largest union for teachers and school personnel.

