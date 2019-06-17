Tanker ship hits Sunshine Bridge, causes two-hour closure

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – (6/17/19) The Sunshine Bridge is back open after a 600-foot tanker struck the span Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the collision happened just before 1:30 p.m., closing the bridge in both directions for roughly two hours.

State transportation officials said the crash did not cause any structural damage. The ship, owned by Dank Silver Maritime Transportation Company, hit a protective fender system on the bridge.

The crash did not cause any injuries or pollution, Coast Guard investigators said.

The Sunshine Bridge is no stranger to collisions. It reopened in January after a barge carrying a crane hit the span last October. Unlike the prior crash, Sunday’s incident did not damage the bridge’s substructure, state transportation officials said.

The vessel is currently sitting at Grande View Anchorage, Louisiana, so crews and investigators can assess any damages.

U.S. Coast Guard offiicals are investigating what led the tanker to hit the bridge.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.