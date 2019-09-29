Strong turnout on first day of Louisiana early voting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (9/29/19) It was a strong turnout on the first day of early voting for Louisiana’s October 12 primary election.

The race for Louisiana Governor is the top race on the ballot. Incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards is facing a challenge from Republicans Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, 77,059 people voted early on Saturday.

East Baton Rouge Parish had the highest total in the state with 7,826 total votes. In northwest Louisiana, Caddo Parish had the highest total with 2,723 votes.

Saturday was the second-highest early voting turnout in the state history. The first day of early voting for the 2016 Presidential election was first, with 87,000.

Only 37,000 voted early on the first day of the 2015 Governor’s election.

Early voting will continue through Saturday, October 5. Election day is October 12.

