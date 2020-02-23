State Police: No drones allowed at Mardi Gras parades

(KLFY) Louisiana State Police says there will be no drones allowed at any upcoming Mardi Gras parades.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under part 107 prohibits the operations of sUAS over large crowds of people without a waiver, police said.

The FAA also has implemented intermittent Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) in the city New Orleans throughout the 2020 Mardi Gras season.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.