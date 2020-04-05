State Police Investigate Officer Involved Shooting in Avoyelles Parish

Bunkie, La. (Press Release) – Last night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) responded to an officer involved shooting in Bunkie.

LSP AFO was requested to investigate the shooting by the Bunkie Police Department.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Bunkie police officer was in pursuit of a vehicle that was refusing to stop and an additional Bunkie police officer was attempting to assist.

At some point during the pursuit, a male subject inside the fleeing vehicle was shot by one of the Bunkie police officers. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

