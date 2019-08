Westlake, La. (WVLA) – (5/1/19) A bomb threat to a Megabus has shut down I-10 eastbound near PPG Drive in Westlake in Calcasieu Parish.

State Police say a suspect is in custody and Louisiana State Police technicians are en route to check the bus.

Troopers said the person who made the threat was on the bus. The bus was evacuated.

Traffic in the area is being diverted to I-210 until the situation is resolved.

Check back for updates. This is a developing story.