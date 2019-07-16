State Oyster-Growing Waters to Reopen

(KLFY) – (7/16/19) The Louisiana Department of Health will reopen the New Orleans-area molluscan shellfish growing waters, Areas 1-22 effective at sunrise tomorrow, July 16th.

These oyster-growing areas extend from Lake Borgne to the mouth of the Atchafalaya River. They were closed last week as a precaution due to adverse weather conditions from the tropical storm that became Hurricane Barry.

LDH has notified local oyster harvesters who work in the affected area, as well as the Louisiana Oyster Task Force and the FDA.

