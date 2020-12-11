State Fire Marshal Urges Fire Safety Vigilance Through End of 2020

BATON ROUGE, LA- Louisiana State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning wants to urge Louisianans of the dangers of potential fires as we get ready to close out 2020.

It’s unfortunate to report that, so far this year, 70 souls have been lost to fire. While that is currently less than the fatality counts of the past few years, it’s too many and we don’t want to see anymore. Louisiana State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning

In the past two weeks, six people have died in fires throughout the state of Louisiana. Although the causes of most of these fires remain undetermined and are still under investigation, officials with the State fire Marshal’s Office believe unsafe heating practices are a contributing factor to at least two of them. According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, deputies are seeing an uptick in cooking-related fires among the calls received to assist with fire investigations.

What we are seeing across Louisiana can be prevented. We just all have to be vigilant about the potential fire hazards in our homes and make a concerted effort to avoid those hazards for the safety of everyone in our homes. Louisiana State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning

The following heating and cooking tips can help you and your loved ones stay safe:

Home Heating: Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood burning stoves Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended





Cooking: Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove Stay in the home when you are cooking any food item Keep cooking environments free of clutter and combustible materials Keep children at least three feet away from the stove, sharp objects and hot foods and/or liquids Avoid cooking when tired, distracted or under the influence Keep a lid close by in the event a small, stovetop fire occurs that can be smothered by placing the lid over it and turning off the heat If an oven fire occurs, turn off the heat and leave the door closed When a large cooking fire occurs, get yourself and any other occupants out of the home immediately and call 911 for help Keep electrical cords, matches and lighters out of the reach of children Keep the kitchen space clear to avoid tripping hazards Make sure you have working smoke alarms!



To register for a free smoke alarm, or learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit lasfm.org.