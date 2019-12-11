St. Tammany Parish: Lacombe man arrested for murder and sexual abuse of an animal

St. Tammany Parish, La. (12/11/19)— The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO) has arrested a Lacombe man following a death that occurred at his residence earlier this year.

According to a press release issued by STPSO, shortly before noon on Oct. 7, deputies responded to a 911 medical emergency call to the residence of John Jacob Jenkins in Lacombe.

Emergency medical personnel also responded in an unsuccessful attempt to revive an unresponsive female, later identified as Jennifer DeBlonde Jacob.

On Oct. 8, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on Jacob. A ruling on cause and manner of death was deferred at that time, pending the results of routine toxicology.

Those results, made known to the sheriff’s office in late November, showed traces of narcotics in Jacob’s body at the time of her death.

The investigation then involved all divisions of the coroner’s office, including investigations, DNA analysis, the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, and the forensic pathologist.

During the course of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for Jenkins’ residence, yielding the seizure of several items, including electronic devices containing pornographic images of human beings engaging in sexual activity with animals.

On Dec. 3, the STP Coroner’s Office ruled the cause of Jacob’s death as Poly Substance Drug Toxicity, and the manner of death as homicide.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Jenkins, and he was found at his place of employment on the morning of Dec. 10.

He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of second degree murder and one count of sexual abuse of an animal.

