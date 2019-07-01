St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing runaway juvenile

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Detectives are searching for a missing 17-year-old runaway.

Daniela Colindres was last seen by her guardian Friday, June 28th around 10 p.m.

Authorities say they believe she is still in the area and is not in imminent danger.

She is described as 5’2 and about 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960.

