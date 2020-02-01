SPD: Body found outside of home in W. Shreveport, alleged killer arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (2/1/20) A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of killing another man whose body was found outside of a home early Friday morning in the Queensborough neighborhood.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, 54-year-old Glen A. Brooks was charged with second-degree murder Friday afternoon in the death of a 60-year-old man.

It happened just after 2:00 a.m. Friday. Shreveport police say they received a call about a prowler being near a home in the 3200 block of Alabama Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying unconscious next to the house. An investigation was prompted when EMTs later arrived at the scene and declared that the man was dead.

SPD says during the course of the investigation, they learned that the 60-year-old victim, whose identity has not been released, was involved in a physical fight with another man. Investigators believe the victim died from significant head trauma. Additional information led officers to arrest Brooks at his home in the 3500 block of Catherine Street.

Shreveport police say Brooks was taken to SPD headquarters where he was interviewed by investigators. Following the interrogation, Brooks was booked in the Shreveport City Jail..

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.