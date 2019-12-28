Southern University’s Human Jukebox headed to California for Tournament of Roses performance

“I’m so excited I’ve never been to California, but I’m really really excited.”



“It’s a lot of excitement and joy coming from this moment”



A trip to California for Southern University senior band and dance team members is the perfect send off.



“It’ll be a parade we’ve never done since I been in the band.”



“It’s honestly a dream come true”



Drum Major, Tre’von Ceasar said, since hearing the news, he’s been looking forward to this day.



“It’s a great opportunity and experience not only myself but for every other member in the band” said Ceasar.



Fabulous Dancing Doll Captain, Micah Pegues said, while she’s excited for this moment, she knows it’ll be a long strut.



“The parade is going to be super long, six miles but we’re going to get through it” said Pegues.



Band Director, Kedric Taylor said, getting his band prepared for this event has been a team effort.



“A lot of preparation, a lot of people don’t see that. It’s a lot of planning that goes into this to make sure that this goes smoothly.”



He said, this honor means a lot and the attention they are receiving goes beyond the four walls of his band hall.



“It’s an honor to represent the state of Louisiana, Southern University and this human jukebox” said Taylor.



In recent months, the human jukebox has been on an international stage. Now on the road to be featured in front of millions. The drum major said, while the moments are surreal, they’re just having fun.



“We’re just band members and students, doing what we love to do.”

