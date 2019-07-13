Sorority donates 17,000 meals after Barry cancels New Orleans convention

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – (7/13/19) In the true spirit of the organization, which prides itself on sisterhood and service, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, donated 17,000 meals, likely already purchased for convention-related events, to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was forced to cancel the remainder of their convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Friday.

Because of that, there were more than 17,000 meals left over.

Organizers with the sorority worked with Centerplate food services – which handles catering for the convention center – and a local chef to have the food picked up by Second Harvest Food Bank ahead of the storm making landfall.

Second Harvest Food said they would be packing the meals into a 20,000-square-foot cooler over the weekend, then deliver them to storm victims, shelters, first responders and others after the storm clears out.

