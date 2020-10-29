SNAP Emergency Allotments, Hot Foods Waiver Extension Approved for November

BATON ROUGE – According to the Department of Children and Family Services, Louisiana SNAP recipients who do not already receive the maximum amount of benefits for their household size will receive emergency allotments which will bring them to the maximum amount.

This is following a waiver approval from the US Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service. According to the DCFS, November will be the 9th month in which emergency allotments have been issued due to COVID-19.

FNS also also approved the states request to extend the “hot foods” waiver through November 30th which will allow SNAP and DSNAP receipients to utilize their benefits to purchase hot/prepared foods at participating grocers where the SNAP EBT card is accepted.

SNAP Emergency Allotments

The SNAP emergency allotments are currently scheduled to be distributed onto EBT cards towards mid-November although an issue date has not yet been announced. According to DCFS, new SNAP applicants will receive the supplements on a rolling weekly basis upon approval of their application. Regular SNAP benefits will be issued on November 1st.

If your household already receives the maximum SNAP allotment, you will not receive supplemental benefits.