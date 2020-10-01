SNAP benefits are set to see a slight increase due to federal Cost-of-Living adjustments, USDA says

BATON ROUGE, LA – According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the new cost-of-living adjustments for SNAP go into effect today, October 1.

This changes means there’s now an increase in benefits for most Louisiana families including an increase in eligibility for others who may not have previously qualified.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is also issuing benefits early for current SNAP qualifiers beginning today due to Hurricane Laura.

Each year, the USDA adjusts the monthly allowance for SNAP benefits for foods which are included in the Consumer Price Index of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The increase in SNAP benefits will vary depending on the amount of people in a household. An example of this adjustment can be viewed below.

The minimum monthly SNAP allowance will remain $16.

The changes will primarily impact those with no income who receive the maximum benefit amount.