Six charged with illegal waste tire and solid waste dumping

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality’s Criminal Investigation Section has charged multiple individuals within the past month for the illegal disposal of waste tires and solid waste. Investigations involving these types of environmental crimes has led to criminal charges against the individuals since May 28, 2019.

On May 28, 2019, LDEQ CIS investigators charged a Plaquemines Parish man for illegally dumping waste tires. Kevin Randall Barrios, 63, of Port Sulphur, was charged with illegally dumping approximately 500 waste tires at 26478 La. 23, in Port Sulphur.

On May 29, 2019, LDEQ CIS investigators charged a Bienville Parish man and woman for illegally dumping waste tires. Micheil Winfield, 69, and Betty Pierce, 81, of Castor, were both charged with illegally dumping thousands of waste tires at the 100 block of Government Road, near Ashland, in Natchitoches.

On May 30, 2019, LDEQ CIS investigators charged a Lafayette Parish man for illegally disposing of solid waste at his camp. Joseph Travis Cormier, 47, of Lafayette, was charged with illegally dumping and burning flooring materials and carpet at his camp at 167 Thomassee Road, near Arnaudville, in St. Landry Parish.

On June 21, 2019, LDEQ CIS investigators charged an Orleans Parish man for illegally disposing of wastes tires. Jerome Stewart, 52, of New Orleans, was charged with illegally dumping hundreds of waste tires at 3081 Elmwood Park Drive in New Orleans.

On June 25, 2019, LDEQ CIS investigators charged an Orleans Parish man for illegally disposing of waste tires. Arthur Devore, 47, of New Orleans, was charged with illegally dumping hundreds of tires at 2002 Engineers Road, in Belle Chase, in Plaquemines Parish.

“Individuals who brazenly violate Louisiana’s waste disposal regulations can expect LDEQ to investigate the incidents and prosecute them to the full extent of the law,” LDEQ Secretary Dr. Chuck Carr Brown said.

If convicted of illegally disposing of waste tires or solid waste each individual could be fined up to twenty-five thousand dollars for each violation and subject to serve up to a year in prison, or both, according to LDEQ. The mission of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is to protect the environment and public health. Any persons with knowledge of any spills, releases, odors, fish kills, open burning, waste tires and any other types of environmental incidents may contact the department at 225-219-3640 or Toll Free 1-888-763-5424.

An arrest does not constitute guilt in a criminal case. All evidence compiled during the investigation is presented to the area prosecutors who determine if formal charges are warranted.

