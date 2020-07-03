Shrimp: Louisiana inshore shrimp season closing on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will close its spring inshore shrimping season Monday evening because biologists are finding more juvenile white shrimp.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says all remaining inshore waters between the Mississippi and Texas state lines will close at 6 p.m. Monday.

This includes the Louisiana portion of Mississippi Sound.  

The open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds and all state waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line will remain open to shrimping until further notice.  

Closing the inshore waters will protect these developing shrimp so they can grow to more marketable sizes.  

