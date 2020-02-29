Shreveport woman fatally mauled by dogs identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman attacked by two pit bull dogs late Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Geraldine Hamlin, 64, of the 2900 block of Seventh Street, in north Shreveport, was mauled in the incident that occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday at her residence. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she died of her injuries just before 7 Friday morning.

An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital.

