Shell Chemical responding to hazmat leak

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WVLA) – (1/24/20) A hazmat issue is taking place at Shell Chemical in Geismar, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to Shell Chemical, a hydrocarbon leak was observed from a valve in the rail yard about 8 a.m. Friday morning.
A spokesperson for Shell Chemical said the deluge system was activated to reduce any vapors and response personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.
No injuries or exposures have been reported.
The plant’s personnel accountability procedure has been initiated and the site’s Emergency Operations Center activated. Area monitoring has also been deployed., according to Shell Chemical.
