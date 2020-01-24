Shell Chemical responding to hazmat leak

The Shell logo is pictured outside a Shell petrol station in central London on January 17, 2014. Shell issued a severe profits warning on January 17 blaming exploration costs, pressures across the oil industry and disruption to Nigerian output, sparking a sharp drop in its share price. The London-listed energy group said in a surprise trading update that fourth-quarter profits were set to be “significantly lower than recent levels of profitability”. AFP PHOTO / CARL COURT (Photo credit should read CARL COURT/AFP via Getty Images)

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WVLA) – (1/24/20) A hazmat issue is taking place at Shell Chemical in Geismar, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to Shell Chemical, a hydrocarbon leak was observed from a valve in the rail yard about 8 a.m. Friday morning.

A spokesperson for Shell Chemical said the deluge system was activated to reduce any vapors and response personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

No injuries or exposures have been reported.

The plant’s personnel accountability procedure has been initiated and the site’s Emergency Operations Center activated. Area monitoring has also been deployed., according to Shell Chemical.

