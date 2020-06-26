Senator Kennedy allegedly wants DOJ to prosecute those that damage “public monuments or statues to the fullest extent of the law”

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Senator John Kennedy has a message for U.S. Attorney General William Barr, “prosecute people who appropriate the banner of peaceful protest to carry out violence.”
This message was sent to AG Barr and it allegedly covers how Sen. Kennedy wants the DOJ to prosecute anyone who damages public monuments or statues in any way.
Some of the message can be seen below:
“The rising ‘cancel culture’ movement is fundamentally coercive. . . . Given the present
danger the mob poses to individual Americans, common sense, and common decency, I call
upon you to vigorously prosecute all those who have appropriated the banner of peaceful
protest to carry out violent illegal acts,” wrote Kennedy.
Citing President James Madison’s warning against the destructive nature of mob rule, Kennedy
continued, “That is precisely why America’s system of government is wedded to various
checks and balances and a broad division of power: so the impassioned few cannot override
the reasonable majority. This is also why any justice system worth its salt has consequences
for criminal actions.”
“If you feel these and other laws already in existence do not provide adequate legal
authority to bring justice to these criminals and their victims, I would be glad to introduce
legislation to solve that problem. If we care about America’s next generation, we cannot let
violent criminal actions go unpunished. What we allow today is what will continue
tomorrow,” Kennedy concluded.
If you would like to see the entire letter, visit here.