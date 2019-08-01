Senator Cassidy announces $1.9 Million in HHS Grants to improve Louisiana Health Care, Maternal Mortality

WASHINGTON (WVLA) – (8/1/19) U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced $1,916,692 in grants from the U.S. Health and Human Services for Louisiana to improve health care services. This includes over $1.1 million for rural health programs and nearly half a million dollars to reduce maternal mortality, the death of a mother caused by complications from pregnancy or childbirth, a major priority for Cassidy.

“In Louisiana, maternal mortality rates are high, rural health centers struggle. As a doctor and a senator, it is my priority to ensure the well-being of Louisianans, and have worked hard to deliver for constituents,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I thank the Trump administration for recognizing and helping rural communities in my state, and welcome the support.”

Last month, Cassidy secured a provision in the Lower Health Care Costs Act to help reduce and prevent maternal mortality. That legislation passed the Senate committee process and awaits a vote on the Senate floor.

The full list of HHS grants are below:

Tulane University of Louisiana granted $341,680 for Cancer Cause and Prevention Research

Louisiana Department of Health granted $450,000 for the program Preventing Maternal Deaths: Supporting Maternal Mortality

The Health Enrichment Network granted $1,125,012 for Delta State Rural Development Network Grant Program

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.