Senate panel OKs bill to abolish Louisiana’s death penalty

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – (5/1/19) A bill that would allow Louisiana voters to decide whether to abolish the death penalty cleared its first hurdle here Tuesday, but it faces stronger headwinds moving forward.

Senate Bill 112 by Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, now moves to the full Senate, where as a constitutional amendment it will require two-thirds approval.

Members of the committee voted 4-2 to move the bill favorably.

Some proponents said their faith supports the sanctity of all life and cited the fallibility of the justice center.

“Killing whether it be on the streets or government sanctioned is wrong,” said state Rep. Terry Landry, D-New Iberia, who also has his own bill in the House to abolish the death penalty.

