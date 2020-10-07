Secretary Ardoin announces the launch of GeauxBot

BATON ROUGE, La. — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has announced the launch of a virtual voter assistant called GeauxBot.

GeauxBot is a virtual voter assistant created in partnership with IBM.

The bot is intended to give voters information about the election such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations and hours.

I am excited about this new feature which will help answer voters’ questions 24/7. This is yet another way Louisiana is at the forefront of voter outreach and assistance. Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin

You can access GeauxBot by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on the secretary of state website.

Voters may then follow the instructions below to utilize the feature:

Select the blue chat icon at the bottom right of the screen. A disclaimer will appear, please read and indicate “I accept”.

Voters will then be able to choose a topic (Voter Registration, Absentee Voting, Early Voting, Election Day Voting) or enter a specific question into the window.

GeauxBot will ask prompting questions related to the voter’s question and provide relevant answers.

Should the voter have further questions, the Elections Division telephone hotline 800.883.2805 is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. . For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225.922.0900.