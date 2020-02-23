Second float fatality leads to major change in float rules

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – On the scene where a man was killed Saturday night by a float in the Endymion Parade, Mayor Latoya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced that “tandem floats” will no longer be allowed in Mardi Gras Parades.

Tandem floats are those which are built in separate parts, carrying separate groups of riders and hitched together.

The float involved in Saturday’s fatal accident is believed to be the S. S. Eddie, one of the largest in Carnival.

It’s named for Endymion founder Ed Munoz and it’s designed to look like a Mississippi paddlewheeler.

Wednesday night’s fatality in the Nys parade also involved a tandem float, but one that’s smaller than the S. S. Eddie.

The decision made Saturday leaves in doubt what the super krewes of Bacchus and Orpheus will do in their parades Sunday, if all tandem floats are banned.

That means that potentially hundreds of riders would have no floats to ride on.

