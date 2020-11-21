Sainthood possible for French priests who served Louisiana

Statues top the facade of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. A Vatican investigation into ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has found that bishops, cardinals and popes downplayed or dismissed reports that he slept with seminarians. But the 400-plus-page report determined that Pope Francis merely continued his predecessors’ handling of the predator until a former altar boy alleged abuse. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The Vatican is considering sainthood for five French priests who traveled to north Louisiana in the late 1800s to help a population suffering from yellow fever.

KTBS-TV reports that the priests headed to Shreveport in 1873, when nearly 30% of the city’s population had the disease.

The priests’ decision would cost them their lives.

All five contracted yellow fever just days apart, and they died in September and October of 1873.

The Vatican hasn’t set a timetable on when a decision might be made about whether to grant sainthood.