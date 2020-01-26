Rural property owners want metro-area property code changes

(AP) – (1/26/20) Angry property owners in rural north Louisiana are urging public officials to consider making changes in a local building and property code.

Residents showed up at a recent meeting of the Caddo Parish Commission to complain that the parish Unified Development code infringes on their rights.

Concerns include regulations on fencing, RV parking, maximum driveway sizes and other issues.

They said the regulations are more fitting for city dwellers.

The executive director of the Shreveport/Bossier Metropolitan Planning Commission later told The Times of Shreveport there will be a study made to address rural residents’ concerns.

