Restore Louisiana Announces Changes to Homeowner Services in Hammond, Lafayette, Monroe areas

(Press Release) – (1/24/20) Starting Friday, Jan. 31, Restore Louisiana will provide homeowner assistance services on an as-needed basis in the Hammond, Lafayette and Monroe areas, as the following program locations will permanently close: Tangipahoa Parish Library in Hammond, Lafayette Public Library in Lafayette and University of Louisiana Monroe in Monroe.

All homeowners currently being served at these locations may stay in communication with program staff via email and phone during regular business hours for the duration of their participation in the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program. Unique circumstances may allow for the program to provide limited in-person services for homeowners in these areas.

The Baton Rouge Housing Assistance Center is not affected and will continue to provide in-person homeowner assistance Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Homeowners are encouraged to call their case managers to schedule appointments and confirm meeting locations.

“As Restore Louisiana continues to assist homeowners impacted by the 2016 floods, we remain committed to ensuring that everyone around the state has access to the necessary program staff and services,” Pat Forbes, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Community Development, said. “We continue to evaluate and adjust resources to meet the needs of homeowners and, as we’ve worked through the program, the use of those centers has dramatically decreased.”

For assistance on all aspects of the program, homeowners may call 866.735.2001 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., or email info@restore-la.org.

