Report: Vaping among Louisiana youth triples since 2015

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — (10/31/19) Electronic cigarette use – commonly referred to as vaping – among Louisiana youth is on the rise, according to a recent study from the 2019 Louisiana Youth Tobacco Survey.

Since 2015, use of e-cigarettes has more than tripled among middle school and high school students. The overwhelming reason students reported using e-cigarettes was due to curiosity. This was followed by participating in a social activity and believing that vaping is safer than smoking traditional cigarettes.

This report on e-cigarette use amoung Louisiana youth is an early release excerpt from the 2019 Louisiana Youth Tobacco Survey (LYTS) report.

Approximately one in three middle school students and half of high school students polled said they obtained e-cigarettes from friends. The most popular brand among youth was JUUL, however most middle school students did not know the brand of e-cigarette they had ever used.

The most reported reason students used e-cigarettes among both middle school and high school students was that friends or family members used them.

