Report: La. health department hires Texas health director for top job

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — The Louisiana Department of Health has hired the head of Texas’ health agency to lead its department, The Texas Tribune reports.

Courtney Phillips has overseen the Texas Health and Human Services Commission since October 2018, supervising an agency that operates a $78.5 billion budget for the 2020-21 term. She previously spent three years as chief executive officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Phillips has ties to Louisiana. She spent more than a decade at what was then called the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. She earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a Master of Public Administration from Louisiana State University. She also has a Ph.D. in public policy from Southern University.

Phillips would succeed Dr. Rebekah Gee, who had led Louisiana’s health department since 2016, under Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Gee, who oversaw the state’s expansion of Medicaid, resigned last month for work in the private sector.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.