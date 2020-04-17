Reopenings in one Louisiana parish; business groups weigh in

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An estimated 60% of businesses in one Louisiana parish are being allowed to reopen under guidance from local leaders as the state deals with economic devastation in the fight against COVID-19.

Officials in Lafayette Parish said stores selling furniture, clothing, jewelry and other “durable goods” were being allowed to open Friday under strict social distancing guidelines.

Officials say the businesses fall into a “gray area” between those explicitly labeled “essential” and “non-essential” under state emergency orders.

Meanwhile, the state death toll hit 1,213 Friday, up by 57.

But statewide hospitalizations were down to 1, 868 as of Friday.

That’s down from over 1,900 reported hospitalized a day earlier.

