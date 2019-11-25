Some OMV offices, including Monroe, to reopen Monday

Louisiana (11/25/19)— The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles has restored network connections and customer services enough to reopen eight main regional offices on Monday, November 25.
The eight main regional offices reopening are as follows:
- Baton Rouge– 7701 Independence Boulevard
- New Orleans– 100 Veterans Boulevard
- Shreveport– 9310 Normandie Drive
- Lake Charles– 951 Main Street
- Alexandria– 5602 Coliseum Boulevard
- Monroe– 5171 Northeast Road
- Lafayette– 3241 N.W. Evangeline Thruway
- Thibodaux– 1424 Tiger Drive
While many systems are back online, technicians will be at each location to troubleshoot any issues. The public is asked to only conduct vital, time sensitive OMV business during this limited reopening. All other business should be held until the system is fully stabilized and expanded to all field offices.
Law enforcement will continue to exercise discretion when encountering recently expired licenses and tags during the limited reopening.
Louisiana State Police fingerprinting, background checks, and concealed handgun permit offices will not be open to the public at this time.
All public tag agents will be open and able to assist with vehicle registrations only. For locations of public tag agent offices, click here.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Digital Original: Arkansas’s oldest WWII veteran receives a commemorative medal
- OPSO: Monroe man arrested on obscenity, sexual battery charges after groping victim and running naked through neighborhood
- Police: Single-vehicle crash claims the life of a Magnolia man
- Stop washing your Thanksgiving turkey! It could spread germs, say food safety experts
- Sarah Sanders looking at run for Governor of Arkansas