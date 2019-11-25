Some OMV offices, including Monroe, to reopen Monday

Louisiana (11/25/19)— The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles has restored network connections and customer services enough to reopen eight main regional offices on Monday, November 25.

The eight main regional offices reopening are as follows:

Baton Rouge– 7701 Independence Boulevard

New Orleans– 100 Veterans Boulevard

Shreveport– 9310 Normandie Drive

Lake Charles– 951 Main Street

Alexandria– 5602 Coliseum Boulevard

Monroe– 5171 Northeast Road

Lafayette– 3241 N.W. Evangeline Thruway

Thibodaux– 1424 Tiger Drive

While many systems are back online, technicians will be at each location to troubleshoot any issues. The public is asked to only conduct vital, time sensitive OMV business during this limited reopening. All other business should be held until the system is fully stabilized and expanded to all field offices.

Law enforcement will continue to exercise discretion when encountering recently expired licenses and tags during the limited reopening.

Louisiana State Police fingerprinting, background checks, and concealed handgun permit offices will not be open to the public at this time.

All public tag agents will be open and able to assist with vehicle registrations only. For locations of public tag agent offices, click here.

