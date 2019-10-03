Rapper Mystikal’s trial continued to April 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (10/3/19) Michael Tyler, the rapper known as Mystikal, who was slated to go on trial November 18, will have to wait until next spring for his day in court.

Charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping in an alleged incident that took place in October 2016, Tyler was slated to be tried on Nov. 18.

Today, presiding Caddo District Judge Charles Tutt, ruled in favor of the state’s motion to move Tyler’s trial to April 20, 2020, due to a scheduling conflict. Lead prosecutor, Caddo Assistant District Attorney Bill Edwards, is also on the prosecution team of a first-degree murder trial slated to begin Oct. 17 with jury selection in another city.

But today wasn’t the last time the Tyler will be in court this year. The rap star, who is out of jail on $3 million bond, is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 10, when his attorney, Joel Pearce, will argue the alleged victim’s medical records from several local hospitals and mental health facilities should be admitted into the record.

Pearce subpoenaed those records last summer, and they have since been delivered to Tutt, who will read them prior to the Dec. 10 hearing.

Tyler’s co-defendant, Averweone Holman, also was charged with first-degree rape and kidnapping in the same incident, but the rape charge was dismissed in June after Holman pleaded guilty to simple kidnapping and was sentenced to time served and four years supervised probation.

Holman, who spent 22 months in Caddo Correctional Center on a $2 million bond, was released in late June.

