Raising Cane’s Hosts Laine Hardy’s ‘Ground I Grew Up On’ Virtual Tour

BATON ROUGE, La. (April 9, 2020) – As countless festivals and concerts are canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis, Raising Cane’s is doing its part to provide fun, quality entertainment during these unprecedented times.

On Friday, April 10, at 6 p.m., Raising Cane’s will host 2019 American Idol winner Laine Hardy’s first “Ground I Grew Up On” virtual tour performance on Facebook Live @RaisingCanesChickenFingers. To add to the excitement, the rising country music star is set to debut two brand new songs on April 10, and will perform them live for the first time during the Raising Cane’s concert.

“As we all adjust to the current realities of life, we wanted to do something to break the monotonous stay-at-home routine,” said Raising Cane’s Founder, Owner & Co-CEO Todd Graves. “This virtual tour is the perfect way to spread some musical joy while also supporting home-grown Louisiana talent during these trying times. We are excited to provide this unique outlet for Laine to share his talents and can’t wait to hear his new songs on Friday.”

Find a complete list of Laine Hardy’s concert dates at LaineHardyMusic.com.

“I’m a huge Caniac, so I couldn’t be more excited to have Raising Cane’s host the first show on my virtual tour,” Hardy said. “My family is all staying home together, including my cousin who is also my drummer. Makes sense to make some music while we’re at it. I really miss being on the road and can’t wait to share these new songs online.”

Raising Cane’s always operates with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health, and recently, its restaurants have taken even greater measures. Restaurants systemwide will continue to serve Customers via drive-thru, delivery and pick-up while practicing proper social distancing.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

