R.I.S.E Shreveport presents annual Run to Your Health fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – R.I.S.E. Shreveport presents the annual Run To Your Health 5K & Health Fair Saturday, August 24 and ‘Stepping Into Healthy Wealth’ August 29.

The fair will be at Querbes Park from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. and Stepping Into Healthy Wealth August 29 at Consortium Venue from 6 p.m. – 9 pm.

Colors to wear are shades of green as for ‘Wealth in every aspect of our health’.

Ticket prices for Stepping Into Healthy Wealth are $25 (includes appetizers, wine, martinis and a signature drink).

In both events they will educate and empower the community about building and rebuilding a healthier you.

You can register online for the 5K until 8/22 at https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=23151.

Registration is available on site the day of the race.

If you cannot make it and still want to donate or if you want to purchase your ticket to Stepping Into Healthy Wealth pleases visit the following link.

https://www.riseshreveport.com/donate

