Prisoner visitations canceled at state run facilities due to Barry

(KLFY) – (7/12/19) Due to the threat of Tropical Storm Barry, all prisoner visiations have been canceled at the Louisiana Department of Corrections’ state run facilities until further notice.

This appliec to the Allen Correctional Center, the BB Sixty Rayburn Correctional Center, the David Wade Correctional Center, the Dixon Correctional Institute, the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women, the Louisiana State Penitentiary, and the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center.

DOC officials say visitation will resume after the storm.

