Pressure mounts as Edwards nears decision on reopenings

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pressure is mounting on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to start a phased reopening of Louisiana businesses shuttered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The five Republican members of Louisiana’s U.S. House delegation are urging Edwards to allow reopenings on a regional or local basis.

Edwards’ current statewide stay-at-home order expires May 15. Edwards has said he’s “hopeful” he will be able to announce Monday that Louisiana, using White House guidelines, will move into the first phase of reopenings on May 16.

And, he’s laying the groundwork for the testing and contact tracing that experts say will be needed for him to make such an announcement.

