President Trump weighs in on Louisiana governor’s race

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (10/13/19) The President of the United States shared his thoughts late Saturday night on the results of the governor’s race, which is headed for a runoff after Democratic incumbent  Gov. John Bel Edwards was unable to top 50% of the vote in the six-candidate field.

Trump praised the outcome of Saturday’s election and took credit for keeping Edwards from a primary victory, saying in a tweet: “The Governor of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards, has done a poor job. NOW HE IS IN A RUNOFF WITH A GREAT REPUBLICAN, @EddieRispone. Thank you Louisiana!” He said Edwards’ support fell “after I explained what a bad job the Governor was doing.”

The runoff is scheduled for November 16.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss