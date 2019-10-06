President Trump is coming to Louisiana

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

UPDATE: BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — (10/6/19) President Donald Trump is heading to Louisiana ahead of Saturday’s election, for a last-minute rally aimed at peeling support from Gov. John Bel Edwards and keeping the Democratic incumbent from a primary win.

Trump tweeted Sunday about the get-out-the-vote event, saying he’s working to elect “a great new Republican Governor!” He hasn’t endorsed between GOP candidates Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

The president said he’ll be in Louisiana on Friday night, giving no further details.

In Louisiana, all candidates run against each other, regardless of party, on the same primary ballot. Polls show Edwards well in the lead, ahead of his two main Republican challengers, within striking distance of topping 50% and reaching a primary win.

Trump’s visit follows a GOP voter rally in Kenner featuring Vice President Mike Pence.

(10/6/19) According to an official tweet from @realDonaldTrump, President Trump is planning to make a visit to Louisiana for a big Republican Rally.

Going to Louisiana on Friday night for a big Republican Rally. Keep Democrat Governor Edwards under 50%, force a runoff, and have a great new Republican Governor! Voting on Saturday. Information for Rally to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

Republican candidates Eddie Rispone and Ralph Abraham responded to President Trump’s tweet welcoming him to Louisiana.

Thank you @realdonaldtrump! Look forward to welcoming you to LA. @JohnBelforLA and the #donothingdemocrats have focused on opposing Trump every step of the way. As governor, I’ll work with him to make Louisiana great again! #lagov https://t.co/NQ8PddPIjk — Eddie Rispone (@EddieRispone) October 6, 2019

I'm excited to welcome my friend President @realDonaldTrump to Louisiana. In Congress, I've worked with our wonderful President to Make America Great Again. I can't wait to work with him as the next Governor of Louisiana.#lagov #Doc4Gov #MAGA https://t.co/FYI9vqzGCR pic.twitter.com/o6mAqyPDM0 — Dr. Ralph Abraham (@DocAbraham) October 6, 2019

According to President Trump’s website, the event is planned to be in Lake Charles.

We will update this article as we receive more information.