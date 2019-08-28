President Trump approves Hurricane Barry major disaster declaration for Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. – (8/28/19) Today Governor John Bel Edwards announced his request was approved for the disaster declaration.

Several Louisiana parishes sustained damage caused by Hurricane Barry.

This comes after teams from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and FEMA recently completed damage assessments in the impacted areas.

Barry made landfall near intracoastal cities July 13th as a category 1 hurricane.

Storms associated with Hurricane Barry began impacting the state July 10th.

