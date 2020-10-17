President Trump Approves Gov. Edwards’ Request for Federal Assistance for Hurricane Delta

US President Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Baton Rouge – President Donald Trump has approved Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request for federal assistance related to Hurricane Delta, opening up aid to people who suffered damage in five parishes. Gov. Edwards submitted the request for a Major Disaster Declaration to the President and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday.

“I want to thank the President for his quick action on my request for federal assistance related to Hurricane Delta, which impacted the very same communities in Southwest Louisiana that were already reeling from Hurricane Laura,” Gov. Edwards said. “This federal assistance will go a long way in rebuilding our damaged parishes and helping get people recovered and back to their lives.”

FEMA is authorized to provide Public Assistance Category A (debris removal) and Category B (emergency protective measures); and Individual Assistance for Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion parishes. Those affected by Hurricane Delta in these five parishes may begin registering for FEMA assistance today by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585(TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

Federal FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property loss and other programs to help people and businesses recover from Hurricane Delta.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will continue working with FEMA and impacted areas to identify and request additional parishes and Public Assistance categories be added to this declaration.