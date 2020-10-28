Pres. Trump Approves Gov. Edwards’ Request for Federal Assistance Related to Hurricane Zeta Response

BATON ROUGE — According to a release from the Governor’s Office, President Trump has officially approved Gov. Edwards’ request for FEMA aid related to Hurricane Zeta.
The Governor’s Office says FEMA is authorized to provide assistance under Title V of the Stafford Act in accordance with designated catastrophe areas.
Below is a statement issued by Gov. Edwards regarding the FEMA request and President Trump’s approval:
I appreciate the President’s quick approval of our request for an emergency declaration, especially since Hurricane Zeta has strengthened overnight. This assistance will be critical in responding to this hurricane, assisting local governments and beginning our long-term recovery efforts. Louisiana has faced an incredibly active hurricane season this year, and we have been working in partnership with the federal government and local officials since March on the response to the pandemic in addition to two major hurricanes in Southwest Louisiana.Governor John Bel Edwards
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Eunice man arrested after trying to buy a gun while facing attempted murder charge
- UPDATE: Third passenger in weekend vehicle accident dies, driver charged with vehicular homicide
- Photos: See the Halloween display so realistic police have been called twice
- 2021 Boston Marathon postponed, ‘at least’ until the fall
- It’s a hoax: Facebook post offers free Chick-fil-A gift basket