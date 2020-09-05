Police: Toddler killed in shooting along Louisiana road

(AP) — Police in Louisiana say a toddler was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle along a Louisiana road late Friday.
Baton Rouge police identified the child on Saturday as 4-year-old Ivorie Combs.
A police news release says a passing vehicle opened fire on the vehicle Combs was riding in. The child was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle Combs was riding in crashed during the shooting. The driver was injured and taken to a hospital.
A description of the passing vehicle wasn’t immediately available.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome denounced the fatal shooting on Twitter and asked for anyone with information to contact authorities.
