Police: Man caught on camera choking ex-girlfriend’s dog

In this Tuesday, May 12, 2020 photo provided by the Slidell Police Department, Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal pets Rubyjean after the dog was found by police in Slidell, La. Police in Louisiana said a man was recorded on a doorbell camera choking the dog, belonging to his estranged girlfriend. Slidell police said Shane Michael Mitchell stole Rubyjean and choked her after arguing with the woman on Sunday, May 10. Mitchell was jailed on animal cruelty charges and the dog was returned to its owner. ( Slidell Police Department via AP)

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say a man was recorded on a doorbell camera choking his estranged girlfriend’s dog.

Slidell police say Shane Michael Mitchell stole Rubyjean and choked her after arguing with the woman on Sunday.

They sent undercover investigators to track him down.

The 30-year-old Mitchell was jailed on animal cruelty charges and the dog was returned to its owner.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal says he was sick to his stomach watching that video, and declared Rubyjean to be “as sweet and well-mannered as could be.”

He says he’s glad this story had a happy ending for the dog and her owner.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.