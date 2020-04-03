Police: Louisiana man charged with murder in father’s death

GRETNA, La. (The Times-Picayune) — Authorities say a Louisiana man with a long history of violence against his 69-year-old father beat him to death.

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports 36-year-old Miker Ginorio was charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Carlos Ginorio Sr.

Police say Miker Ginorio’s brother found their father dead in his home Wednesday night.

Officials say they stopped Miker Ginorio for erratic driving in another city nearly two hours before the body was discovered.

Police say Miker Ginorio has been arrested five times over the past year with domestic abuse battery against his father. The charges in each arrest were refused.

