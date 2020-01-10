Police investigate officer accused of killing service dog

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLA) – (1/10/20) The New Orleans Police Department says it launched an investigation into an officer accused of shooting and killing a military veteran’s service dog.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports police originally released a statement saying the dog bit the officer before he shot it near the Fair Grounds last week.

But the department backtracked and acknowledged in an email to the newspaper that its initial statement was premature.

Owner Clayton Crawford says the animal helped him cope with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

He contends the dog barked and rushed toward the officer, but didn’t bite him.

