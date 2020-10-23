‘Play fighting’ death leads to negligent homicide charge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a New Orleans man on charges of negligent homicide and obstruction of justice in the gunfire death of an Alabama college student last November.
The New Orleans district attorney’s office said in a news release that Andrew Gant was charged Thursday.
Prosecutors say Gant later told police he accidentally shot his friend Jace Scott as the two were “play fighting.”
The statement says Gant was then a Delgado College student and Scott was attending Talladega College in Alabama.
The shooting occurred in a business incubator room at Southern University-New Orleans. Scott died at the scene.
