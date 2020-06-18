Plan to study police tactics, bias in Louisiana near passage

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are poised to create a study group to make recommendations about how to improve police training and tactics, address misconduct and recognize racial bias by officers.

The legislation by Baton Rouge Democratic Sen.

Cleo Fields is nearing final passage.

It received unanimous backing of the Senate on Sunday and easily sped through the House criminal justice committee without objection Thursday.

It moves next to the House floor, backed by state law enforcement organizations.

Fields sought to create the Police Training, Screening and Deescalation Task Force in response to the death of George Floyd.

