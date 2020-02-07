Pineville student arrested for bringing gun to school, authorities say

PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Pineville student was arrested on Thursday after, officials say, he took a gun to school.
According to officials, administrators and the Deputy School Resource Officer at Pineville High School were alerted of a student, who was believed to be in possession of a firearm.
The student was located and identified as 18-year-old Dolmoine Gold.
Officials say a search was conducted of Gold’s belongings, where a small caliber handgun was found.
Gold was taken into custody and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.
He is being charged for Carrying a Firearm on School Property.
