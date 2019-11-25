Passenger killed, driver injured in high-speed Louisiana crash

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a passenger and seriously injured the driver Friday afternoon.

According to CPSO, at around 1:30 p.m. on LA Hwy 168, eastbound, in North Caddo Parish, a driver saw and reported a black Chevrolet pick-up truck traveling south on I-49 at high speed before exiting on LA Hwy 168.

A short time later, another driver saw the same black truck speeding in the westbound lane before the truck flew off the road and ran into a tree.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. No names have been released.

